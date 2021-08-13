Lukaku is back at Stamford Bridge a decade after he originally joined the club. He has netted 80 goals for club and country in the past two seasons alone, adding a ruthless streak to the tenacity and touch that have defined his game for so longFull Article
Romelu Lukaku signs 5-year contract with Chelsea
