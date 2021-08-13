Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, & David Ortiz can’t believe what they saw in the Chicago White Sox’s 9-8 win over the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams Game. The MLB on FOX crew wraps up the game with Rodriguez calling it, ‘a spectacular night for baseball’.Full Article
A-Rod sums up Field of Dreams, ‘A Spectacular night for baseball’
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
More than 30 years ago, a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was transformed into a big-screen field of dreams. On Thursday night,..