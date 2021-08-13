Kevin Costner, White Sox and Yankees put on a show at 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa
Published
Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.
Published
Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.
More than 30 years ago, a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was transformed into a big-screen field of dreams. On Thursday night,..
In Dyersville, Iowa, a real-life Field of Dreams is ready for Major League Baseball, with the White Sox taking on the Yankees.