ChiSox win Field of Dreams game on walk-off HR
Published
Thursday night's Field of Dreams game ended in cinematic fashion, with Tim Anderson's walk-off home run giving the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees.Full Article
Published
Thursday night's Field of Dreams game ended in cinematic fashion, with Tim Anderson's walk-off home run giving the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees.Full Article
Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, & David Ortiz can’t believe what they saw in the Chicago White Sox’s 9-8 win over the New York..