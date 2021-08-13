Deontay Wilder’s head coach has claimed he has never seen the Bronze Bomber “want to dismantle another man so bad” ahead of his upcoming trilogy clash against Tyson Fury, now set for October 9Full Article
Deontay Wilder wants to "dismantle" Tyson Fury when trilogy fight finally happens
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tyson Fury's own cousin warns him Deontay Wilder will be "dangerous fight"
Daily Star
Tyson Fury’s cousin, Andy Lee, has warned the Gypsy King that Deontay Wilder has “a lot to prove” heading into their upcoming..