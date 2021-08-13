Joe Willock completes Newcastle medical as Steve Bruce confirms Arsenal midfielder will sign six-year contract with Magpies on Friday
Published
Newcastle United will complete the permanent signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal on Friday, manager Steve Bruce has confirmed to talkSPORT. The midfielder underwent his medical with the Magpies on Friday morning, before training with the first-team squad, and he will sign a six-year contract at St James’ Park. Willock enjoyed a brilliant loan spell […]Full Article