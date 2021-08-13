Harry Kane ‘worth £50million more’ than Jack Grealish as Man City told to up transfer bid, while ex-Tottenham man urges striker to force exit like Raheem Sterling
Published
Manchester City should be paying at least £150million for Harry Kane in light of their record-breaking deal for Jack Grealish, ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara insists. While Kane looks set for a return to Spurs training on Friday following an unexpected absence, City are not giving up in their bid to sign the England captain. Latest […]Full Article