You need value for money when picking your Fantasy Football side. Here are the full stats and tips you need when making your 2021/22 selectionFull Article
The best value Premier League Fantasy Football players you can sign
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The best Fantasy Premier League differentials for the 2021/22 FPL season
Tamworth Herald
With the start of Fantasy Premier League around the corner, we go through the league's best differential picks, including players..
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League Fantasy Football tips: Best value midfielders to pick in your FPL team
With the Premier League returning this weekend, we've taken a look at the best midfielders to include in your Fantasy Premier..
Tamworth Herald
Premier League Fantasy Football tips: Best value forwards to pick in your FPL team
With the Premier League returning this weekend, we've taken a look at the best forwards to include in your Fantasy Premier League..
Lichfield Mercury