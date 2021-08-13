Wolverhampton Wanderers get their 2021-22 Premier League season under way against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.Full Article
Leicester City vs Wolves: TV and streaming details, kick-off time and team news
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Leicester City team news v Wolves: Brendan Rodgers makes one change from Wembley line-up
Leicester Mercury
Leicester City make one change for the Premier League opener at the King Power Stadium with left-back Ryan Bertrand dropping out..
Advertisement
More coverage
Is Leicester City vs Wolves on TV? Kick off time and live stream details and how to follow
Leicester Mercury
City kick off their Premier League campaign by hosting Bruno Lage's side at the King Power Stadium.