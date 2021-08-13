Joy Taylor: Trevor Lawrence is the clear starter; he's why Urban Meyer came to Jacksonville I FIRST THINGS FIRST

There's still a quarterback competition on the Jacksonville Jaguars between No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. Urban Meyer talks about the competition, confirming that quote: 'It's very much an open competition.' Meanwhile, Lawrence said quote: 'I'm going to do everything I can to be the best guy for the job and win games, but at the end of the day, that's not in my hands. I trust the coaches; we're all on the same thing and we're just trying to win.' Joy Taylor reacts to Meyer's decision and explains why Lawrence will ultimately be the starter.