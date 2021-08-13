Eric Mangini on Mac Jones' NFL debut: He is clearly the fan favorite and can play earlier this season I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots and Washington Football Team kicked off their preseason last night. All eyes were on Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones as the Pats' quarterback battle continues. Cam started and played the first two drives, finishing 4-7 and 49 passing yards. Jones played the next five drives, going 13-19 for 87 yards. At one point, he completed 11 straight passes as the Pats went on to win. Newton reflected on the rookie's performance, saying quote: 'He wants to be so perfect and I see his preparation..that's what I admire about him, being at such a young age. He's going to keep getting better.' Eric Mangini breaks down Jones' NFL debut and explains why he could potentially play earlier.