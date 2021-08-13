Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard will win a championship for Clippers on new 4-year/$176.3M deal I UNDISPUTED
Even though there is currently no timetable set for his return, we now know Kawhi Leonard will be sticking around in LA. Yesterday Kawhi agreed with the Los Angeles Clippers to a four-year deal with a player option that is worth over 176 million according to reports. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe Kawhi can secure a ring for LA before his new contract is over.Full Article