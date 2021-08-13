“Last time LeBron James got hurt, he followed it up with a championship” — Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron’s redemption post I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James may have just sent a warning to the rest of the NBA. LeBron reposted an Instagram post to his story that highlighted his quote 'redemption season' with the Miami Heat when he won his first title after coming up short the previous year against the Mavericks. LeBron titled the repost in his story with quote, 'it’s not about if you fail, it’s about how you come back' followed by the crown emoji. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shanon Sharpe believe LeBron is headed for another redemption season with the Los Angeles Lakers.