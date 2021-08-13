Colin Cowherd on Field of Dreams game: It was fantastic and looked like a minor league baseball game in the coolest stadium ever I THE HERD
If you build it, they will come. Last night, MLB hosted the first ever Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in homage of the classic baseball movie starring Kevin Costner. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Hollywood-ending like game, with Tim Anderson hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning straight into the corn fields, which sealed the White Sox a 9-8 victory.Full Article