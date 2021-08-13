Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Busby vs Revie, and Alan Smith â€“ Why Manchester United and Leeds share Englandâ€™s â€˜most intense and inexplicable rivalryâ€™
Published
Football rivalries are usually simple enough to understand. Any team in the nearby vicinity mustÂ be considered more detestable than all slightly less local enemies. Thatâ€™s the case for most clubs, anyway. Just not Leeds. Theyâ€™ll pick a fight with anyone. The city is a lonely place when it comes to football, and the Whites must [â€¦]Full Article