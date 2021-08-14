Mets ace Jacob deGrom shut down for at least two more weeks with right elbow inflammation
Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7, and his right elbow inflammation is coming dangerously close to costing him the rest of the season.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is showing progress in his recovery from inflammation in his throwing elbow but not enough to start pitching..
Right elbow inflammation hasn't improved enough yet to resume throwing, Rojas said.