Aston Villa transfers as Abraham update emerges & Smith talks exits
Published
The latest Aston Villa transfer news and gossip as Dean Smith's men return to Premier League action.Full Article
Published
The latest Aston Villa transfer news and gossip as Dean Smith's men return to Premier League action.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings a round-up of all the top headlines as Dean Smith and Johan Lange..
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings the top stories from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side continue their..