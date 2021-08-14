Laura Woods reacts to talkSPORT Super Computer’s Premier League standings and predicts where Arsenal and Newcastle will finish – will it be Chelsea or Man City for the title?
Published
Laura Woods and the Super Computer: it’s the talkSPORT combo you didn’t know you needed until now. Our famous Premier League predictor was back in action this month to flex its mystic muscles and reveal how the top-flight table will finish. A well-known Arsenal fan with Newcastle sympathies, Woodsy knows she probably won’t be celebrating […]Full Article