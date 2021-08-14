Manchester United confirm signing of four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid as club parade him to fans on pitch ahead of Premier League clash with Leeds
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The £34million signing, rising to £42m with add-ons, was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game with Leeds. The 28-year-old is now the third signing of the summer at Old Trafford after Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho. "Manchester […]