Phillies’ Matt Moore registers eight K’s over six no-hit innings vs. Reds

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Moore was dealing Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds, registering eight strikeouts over six no-hit innings. Moore was pulled in the seventh inning with the Phillies leading 2-0.Full Article
