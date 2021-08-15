Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter Saturday night vs. the San Diego Padres in his first MLB start.
Tyler Gilbert became the fourth pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start in the Arizona Diamondbacks'..
Tyler Gilbert threw the eighth no-hitter of the season on Saturday night in just his first MLB start.