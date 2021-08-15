The ban came after two of the Argentine great’s daughters filed a complaint against Morla for fraudulent administration and fraud. The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica S.A.Full Article
Ban on Maradona’s lawyer revoked
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
News24.com | Court gives back brand rights to former Maradona lawyer
A court in Argentina on Friday revoked a ban on the late Diego Maradona's former lawyer from using the player's brand and imaging..
News24