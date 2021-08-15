Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks to leave some players at home next week

Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks to leave some players at home next week

New Zealand Herald

Published

Some squad members will remain in New Zealand when the All Blacks depart for Perth next Sunday. One day after securing the Bledisloe Cup with their commanding 57-22 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park, the All Blacks disbanded...

Full Article