Packers' Jordan Love shows promise during first game action in preseason opener vs. Texans
Jordan Love played one half in one preseason loss, but given how long it took to reach this point, it was well worth the wait for the Packers.
Green Bay fans finally get a chance to see Jordan Love in action this Saturday in the preseason matchup against the Houston Texans...