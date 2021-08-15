Chelsea receive Jules Kounde boost amid Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi offers

Chelsea receive Jules Kounde boost amid Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi offers

Daily Star

Published

Chelsea appear to be getting close to deals for Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi - and that is good news for the Blues as they look to make £68m-rated Jules Kounde their second signing

Full Article