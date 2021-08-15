Liverpool condemn homophobic chants directed at Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour during Premier League opener against Norwich
Liverpool have condemned the ‘offensive and inappropriate’ chants that were allegedly aimed at Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour during Saturday’s Premier League opener against Norwich. Scotland international Gilmour joined Norwich on a temporary basis from the Blues this summer, and was reportedly singled-out by the away section of visiting Reds supporters due to his parent club. […]Full Article