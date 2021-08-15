Mark Allen & Reanne Evans: Former partners drawn together in British Open
Published
Former partners Mark Allen and Reanne Evans will face each other for the first time as professionals at the British Open on Monday.Full Article
Published
Former partners Mark Allen and Reanne Evans will face each other for the first time as professionals at the British Open on Monday.Full Article
Former Masters champion Mark Allen has a bitter relationship with ex-Reanne Evans and they're set for face off in snooker's British..