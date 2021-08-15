Roy Keane has become known for his harsh comments as a pundit though the former Manchester United man surprised many when he called ex-goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel "overrated"Full Article
Man Utd icon Peter Schmeichel responds to Roy Keane's "overrated" analysis
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Roy Keane headbutted Peter Schmeichel on Man Utd tour in fight that 'lasted 10 minutes'
Roy Keane branded Peter Schmeichel as 'overrated' last week, but he also once headbutted the giant Dane on a Manchester United..
Daily Star