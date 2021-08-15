Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller dies aged 75
Muller was one of the greatest strikers of all time, setting scoring record with Bayern Munich and the German national teamFull Article
Gerd Muller, who took Bayern Munich and the West Germany national team to the top of the footballing world in the 1970s, has died..
Gerd Muller, the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.