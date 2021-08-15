Noel Gallagher tells Man City to forget Harry Kane and sign Erling Haaland instead, as reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund star is ‘dreaming’ of Premier League move
Manchester City have been told to forget about Harry Kane this summer and sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland instead. That's the opinion of Man City superfan Noel Gallagher, who was in fine form as he spoke to talkSPORT ahead of his team's Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The biggest story currently […]