Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh wins pro debut with first-round knockout while wearing his grandfather’s old shorts from 1960s
Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh scored a first-round knockout to win his professional boxing debut on Saturday night in America. The 21-year-old beat journeyman Jordan Weeks in a middleweight contest, getting his career off to a 'great' start. Walsh's grandfather is widely renowned as boxing's 'Greatest Of All Time'. Heavyweight legend Ali passed away