Oasis icon Noel Gallagher reveals he bumped into old Blur rival Damon Albarn after last season’s Champions League final who rubbed in Chelsea title win over Man City – ‘Of all the people…’
Published
Noel Gallagher had one of his worst nights as a Manchester City fan back in May when his side lost the Champions League final to Chelsea, but things only got worse when he left and bumped into an old foe. Gallagher, along with his brother and former Oasis band-mate Liam, were regularly filmed in separate […]Full Article