Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Jack Grealish was excellent - Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Jack Grealish was excellent - Pep Guardiola

BBC Sport

Published

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says new signing Jack Grealish was 'excellent' on his debut, despite his side losing 1-0 at Tottenham.

Full Article