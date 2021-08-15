Yankees' Cole back from COVID, to start Monday
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, placed on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 3, has recovered and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.Full Article
The Yankees aceÂ said of getting COVID:Â "I'd probably characterize it as mild symptoms." He enters Monday's game against the..
Cole hasn't made a start since July 29