Roger Federer will be out 'for many months' as he prepares for further knee surgery
Published
Tennis great Roger Federer says he will be sidelined for "many months" as he prepares to have further knee surgery.Full Article
Published
Tennis great Roger Federer says he will be sidelined for "many months" as he prepares to have further knee surgery.Full Article
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will miss the U.S. Open and undergo his fourth knee surgery since 2016. He will be on crutches and..
Roger Federer announced on Instagram that his going to miss the US Open and be sidelined for what he said will be "many months"..