Braves hit three home runs in 6-5 win over Nationals
Published
The Atlanta Braves hit three home runs in a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals. The Braves have won their last three, while the Nationals have lost seven in a row.Full Article
Published
The Atlanta Braves hit three home runs in a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals. The Braves have won their last three, while the Nationals have lost seven in a row.Full Article
Dansby Swanson went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two home runs as his Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals by a score of..