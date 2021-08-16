Leon Bailey sends Aston Villa fans 'more to come' message after making Premier League debut
Published
Leon Bailey made his Premier League debut at Vicarage Road as Aston Villa lost 3-2 on the opening day of the Premier League season.Full Article
Published
Leon Bailey made his Premier League debut at Vicarage Road as Aston Villa lost 3-2 on the opening day of the Premier League season.Full Article
Bundesliga expert offers lowdown on the talented Jamaican who could become a real fans' favourite at Villa Park