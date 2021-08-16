Southampton v Manchester United team news: Walker-Peters latest, Varane in line for debut as Lingard and Cavani come into contention
Manchester United will make the long trip to the south coast this weekend when they take on Southampton. The Red Devils started their Premier League campaign in emphatic style after thrashing rivals Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were at near full-strength against Marcelo Bielsa and co with […]