Liverpool vs Burnley team news: Robertson still out with Tsimikas to deputise after Milner ‘slap’, Thiago and Henderson to return, Clarets to be at full-strength
Published
Liverpool return to Anfield for their first home game of the season against Burnley this weekend. The hosts will look for another three points after picking up a convincing win and three goals against Norwich on Saturday. Burnley, who have lost ten of the last 14 games against Liverpool in the Premier League, were beaten […]Full Article