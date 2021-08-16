Said Benrahma tipped to offer David Moyes an alternative to Jesse Lingard transfer at West Ham
Published
Said Benrahma was singled out for praise following his role in West Ham's 4-2 win over Newcastle UnitedFull Article
Published
Said Benrahma was singled out for praise following his role in West Ham's 4-2 win over Newcastle UnitedFull Article
David Moyes addressed West Ham United's interest in the former Leicester loanee at his pre-match press conference, ahead of Monday..
David Moyes has admitted that were Jesse Lingard to be available West Ham would have an interest in bringing the England..