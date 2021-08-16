Jordan Henderson to become latest Liverpool player to sign new contract thanks to ‘pivotal’ intervention from Jurgen Klopp, who wanted to avoid repeat of Georginio Wijnaldum negotiations
Published
Jordan Henderson’s future is finally being resolved with the Liverpool captain set to sign a new contract this summer. It was revealed last month the talks surrounding a new deal between Henderson and the club were not progressing prompting reports he could leave Anfield. However, the midfielder’s future lies in Merseyside with the Athletic reporting […]Full Article