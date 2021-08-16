Skip Bayless on Eric Bledsoe trade: This means trouble for the Clippers with no edge from Pat Bev & Rondo I UNDISPUTED
While the Lakers made headlines with Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Clippers have now made their own big move. They have reportedly acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu. Skip Bayless reacts to the trade and explains why this could mean trouble for his Clippers in business and on the court.Full Article