U.S. women's national soccer team great Carli Lloyd announces retirement
Published
Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's soccer players to ever grace the game, has announced her retirement, U.S. Soccer said on Monday.Full Article
Published
Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's soccer players to ever grace the game, has announced her retirement, U.S. Soccer said on Monday.Full Article
US Women’s Soccer Wins Olympic Bronze.
US Women’s Soccer Wins Olympic Bronze.
US Women’s Soccer Wins Olympic..