Declan Rice price tag dismissed as ‘nonsense’ by Simon Jordan: ‘West Ham are the only people in the room regarding him as a £100m player and nobody else does’
Published
Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has laughed off West Ham’s reported price tag of £100million for Declan Rice. The 22-year-old had that figure slapped on him by the club’s owners in an effort to deter Manchester United and Chelsea who are thought to be interested in his services. But speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan insists […]Full Article