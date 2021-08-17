Reports: Cubs-Reds next 'Field of Dreams' game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet in the 2022 edition of Major League Baseball's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa, according to multiple reports.Full Article
The Cincinnati Reds will play the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 Field of Dreams game, sources told WCPO.