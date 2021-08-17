Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be offered the chance to add Philippe Coutinho to his playing squad in a part-exchange deal with Barcelona that includes Pierre-Emerick AubameyangFull Article
Arsenal 'offered Philippe Coutinho' in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swap deal by Barcelona
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Willian 2.0!' - Arsenal fans respond to Aubameyang transfer update amid Coutinho links
Football.london
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Gunners fans have been responding to reports over a..