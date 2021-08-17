Wolves in 'race' with Premier League side to sign Championship defender
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Reported Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target Rafa Mir joins Sevilla
Rafa Mir has completed a full transfer to Sevilla from Premier League side Wolves. The Spain youth international had been..
SoccerNews.com
Gary Cahill at Bournemouth could be one of the most decorated players of all time to play in Championship as Premier League and Champions League winner joins Cherries, who are also signing Man City teenager
Gary Cahill has agreed to join Bournemouth, talkSPORT understands. He was linked with Premier League clubs Norwich and Southampton..
talkSPORT