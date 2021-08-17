Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to give new contracts to FIVE Manchester United stars with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw set for big pay rises
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to hand new contracts to FIVE Manchester United players, including Paul Pogba. The feeling at Old Trafford is good right now with Man United backing up their productive transfer business with a 5-1 rout of Leeds in their Premier League opener. And The Sun reports that Solskjaer hopes to reward his