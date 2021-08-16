Tokyo Olympian Maria Andrejczyk puts medal up for sale to save sick child's life

New Zealand Herald

Published

A Polish Olympian put her Tokyo silver medal up for sale to save the life of a kid who needs a $250,000 heart operation.Maria Andrejczyk, aged 25, had to overcome bone cancer to resurrect her javelin career, after failing by 2cm...

