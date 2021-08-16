A Polish Olympian put her Tokyo silver medal up for sale to save the life of a kid who needs a $250,000 heart operation.Maria Andrejczyk, aged 25, had to overcome bone cancer to resurrect her javelin career, after failing by 2cm...Full Article
Tokyo Olympian Maria Andrejczyk puts medal up for sale to save sick child's life
