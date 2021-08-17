Tammy Abraham completes Â£34m move to Roma from Chelsea â€“ despite interest from boyhood club Arsenal and allows Romelu Lukaku to take No.9 shirt
Published
Tammy Abraham has completed his Â£34million move to Roma from Chelsea, despite interest from boyhood club Arsenal. Abraham arrived in Rome on Monday morning to conclude his move to the Italian giants and sign a five-year deal worth Â£3m-a-year after tax. It is understood Chelsea have inserted an â‚¬80m (Â£68m) buyback clause into the deal [â€¦]Full Article